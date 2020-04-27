Former Mocs QB Nick Tiano Signs Free Agent Deal With Houston Texans

(gomocs.com) Former UTC quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC.

“I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.”

Tiano transferred to UTC from Mississippi State in 2017. After missing most of his sophomore season with an injury, he went on to post top-10 career numbers in most of the Mocs passing categories. He is seventh in all-time passing yards, while completing 494-865 (.571). He is also fifth in attempts, fourth in completions and seventh in percentage. His 35 career TD passes are tied for sixth, while his 6,569 yards of total offense are seventh.

An Academic All-SoCon honoree, Tiano was 174-329 (53.4%) passing for 2,242 yards, with 14 TDs and 10 INTs in 2019. He was also the MVP of the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Tiano is one of seven former Mocs currently on an NFL roster. He joins Buster Skrine (’10 – Chicago Bears), C.J. Board (’16 – Jacksonville Jaguars), Corey Levin (’16 – Chicago Bears), Tae Davis (’17 – Cleveland Browns), Isaiah Mack (’18 – Tennessee Titans) and Kareem Orr (’18 – Tennessee Titans). Keionta Davis (’16) was released by New England today.