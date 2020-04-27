First COVID-19 case at the Hamilton County Jail

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports the first positive Covid-19 of an inmate at the Jail.

The inmate was a transfer from the Bledsoe Regional Prison, which has seen 576 positive cases among inmates and staff.

- Advertisement -

But he didn’t show symptoms when he was transfered.

Jail personnel are tracking who the inmate has come in contact with and testing them.

The Sheriff’s Office say that so far, none of them have tested positive or shown symptoms.

The inmate and all contacts at the jail will be quarantined for 14 days.

In a release, officials say…

Sheriff Jim Hammond would like to reassure the public and those who may have family or friends incarcerated in the jail that our personnel are maintaining extraordinary measures to routinely sanitize the facility. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with Health Department and Erlanger Medical personnel to safeguard the health of our inmates and personnel due to COVID-19. This includes testing employees and inmates who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.