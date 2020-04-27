Endangered Child Alert: 9 year old kidnapped from Meigs County

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a nine year old girl in Meigs County.
Danica Ashley Ingle was last seen on Sunday, wearing a burgundy flowered top and black leggings.
- Advertisement -
Authorities say she may be with her non-custodial father, Daniel Ingle.
He is from Illinois and may be driving a blue 2002 Ford Explorer.
Ingle is now wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of kidnapping.
If you have any information about Danica or Daniel Ingle, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.