Endangered Child Alert: 9 year old kidnapped from Meigs County

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a nine year old girl in Meigs County.

Danica Ashley Ingle was last seen on Sunday, wearing a burgundy flowered top and black leggings.

Authorities say she may be with her non-custodial father, Daniel Ingle.

He is from Illinois and may be driving a blue 2002 Ford Explorer.

Ingle is now wanted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of kidnapping.

If you have any information about Danica or Daniel Ingle, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 423-334-5268.