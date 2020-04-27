Deadly Shooting on Shallowford Road Sunday

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting from Sunday afternoon.

Around four Sunday afternoon Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 4026 Shallowford Road. When police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The 59 year old man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Based on information given at the scene, CPD officers located and detained a person of interest in relation to the shooting. The suspect, 37 year old Barry Maples, was transported to the Police Services Center for interview and further investigation. Investigators charged Maples with criminal homicide.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.