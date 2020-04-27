Healthcare Hero’s Name: Christy Brown

Christy is a single mother of two children, Candace(7) and Carson(4). She is about to graduate from nursing school in a couple of weeks. Christy started working a CHI Memorial back in June. She has a very big and supportive family that pitches in helping with her children while she studies and works long hours. Christy has been dating my son, David, going on two years. I’m hoping that in the future that they will make it official and my wife and I will have instant grandchildren.

- Advertisement -

Submitted by: Conley Mercer