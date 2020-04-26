Ten Georgia Bulldogs sign with NFL teams Saturday

UNDATED (WDEF) — Ten more Georgia Bulldogs had their dreams of going pro come true Saturday, as NFL teams made their final selections of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley was the first to go Saturday. The Miami Dolphins picked up Kindley in the fourth round as the 111th overall pick.

Quarterback Jake Fromm had to wait until the fifth round to hear his name called. The Buffalo Bills snagged the Middle Georgia star as the 167th overall pick. Seven other quarterbacks went before Fromm — who had the option of playing one more year at Georgia. Washington quarterback Jacob Eason was drafted before Fromm, who replaced him as the starter in Athens back in 2017.

Tight end Charlie Woerner will learn under star tight end George Kittle, as the San Francisco 49ers pick the Dawgs second best TE, leaving Eli Wolf to free agency.

Finally, linebacker Tae Crowder goes to New York as 2020’s Mr. Irrelevant. Crowder will join the Giants as Big Blue looks to bolster a holey defense.

Six more Dawgs received life-changing calls once the draft was over. Jackonsville liking what it sees in safety JR Reed enough to get him on the roster. Receiver Lawrence Cager also goes up to New York to play for across town from Crowder at the Jets. Running back Brian Herrienn joins former Georgia star back Nick Chubb in Cleveland, while receiver Tyler Simmons goes to Houston.

Wolf was not overlooked by the Ravens. Baltimore getting a steal as an undrafted free agent.

Closing out the draft madness, kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will find his new home in Indianapolis with the Colts.