Callaway, Warrior find NFL homes post-Draft

UNDATED (WDEF) — Tennessee receiver Marquez Callaway and safety Nigel Warrior did not get to hear their name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be joining the long list of Vols that move on to play professional football.

Mere minutes after the conclusion of Round 7, the New Orleans Saints signed Callaway to Who Dat Nation. Callaway was Tennessee’s second strongest receiver last year, banking in over 600 yards and six touchdowns.

Didn't take long for a team (@Saints) to pick up top UDFA #Vols WR @CallawayMarquez! #WhoDat, you better learn how to pronounce his name… https://t.co/BXUnoPGyEz — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) April 25, 2020

Warrior will trade in Orange and White for Purple and Black. The Tennessee senior is heading to Baltimore.