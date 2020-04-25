Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – April 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scat. Showers Sunday with Breezy, Cooler Conditions!

Sunday: Waking up to mild temperatures in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy & quite a bit cooler for the afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Expect a few showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 60 in Chattanooga, and cooler in the outlying areas.

We dry out by early Monday morning and expect a pleasant, sunny afternoon with warmer highs in the low 70s. Tuesday we stay mainly dry, but we’ll start to see some increased cloud cover into the evening with showers expected especially overnight.

Wednesday looks like our next big rain maker with possible thunderstorms.

75 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows.

