Vols WR Jennings drafted by 49ers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UT Athletics) — Wide receiver Jauan Jennings became the second Tennessee football player in as many days to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, going No. 217 overall in the seventh round to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday afternoon.

Jennings joined fellow teammate Darrell Taylor as draftees. Taylor was taken No. 48 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round on Friday evening.

“I’m just excited to get there and be a part of the great team that they already have,” Jennings said. “For me to come in, it’s a blessing, and I’m extremely grateful and cannot wait to go work my butt off for them. They gave me a chance, and I’m going to do my best not to disappoint.”

Jauan Jennings is one of the best teammates, leaders, competitors and players that I’ve ever had the privilege of coaching! Proud of him! Let ‘em know Vol nation! #PoweredByTheT https://t.co/saAruaXMie — Jeremy Pruitt (@CoachJPruitt) April 25, 2020

Jennings became the first Vol receiver to be drafted since Josh Malone was taken in the 2017 sixth round. A total of 38 Tennessee wide receivers have now been drafted all time.

Jennings capped his career as one of the top receivers in program history, finishing fifth all-time at UT in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied-for-fifth in touchdown receptions (18). In 2019, he led the Vols with 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdown catches. No draft eligible receiver in 2019 forced more missed tackles that Jennings did with 30 according to Pro Football Focus.

In addition, first-team All-SEC safety Nigel Warrior (Baltimore Ravens) and second-team All-SEC wide receiver Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints) have signed undrafted free agent contracts as of Saturday evening.

2020 NFL Draft Vol Notables

• Jennings became the 11th Vol selected by the San Francisco 49ers all-time and first since Parys Haralson in 2006. He is the third Vol receiver taken by San Francisco.

• Jeremy Pruitt has now coached 59 NFL Draft picks as a head coach and assistant, including Jennings and Taylor.

• Jennings became the 372nd all-time Vol drafted (includes AFL drafts).

• It’s the 37th draft in the modern era (since 1970) that Tennessee had at least one offensive player selected and one defensive player taken.

• Jennings is the 81st Vol selected since 2000.

• With the additions of Taylor, Jennings, Warrior and Callaway, a total of 37 VFLs are now on active NFL rosters as of April 25.