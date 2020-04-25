Lookouts: List of future contracted MiLB teams ‘largely inaccurate’

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — In an article published on Friday, the site Overtime Heroics included the Chattanooga Lookouts as one of four Double-A minor league teams to be cut in the coming months. This list corroborates with the original list posted by Baseball America back in November.

However, the Chattanooga Lookouts say the Overtime Heroics article is “largely inaccurate” and that Minor League Baseball is still negotiating with Major League Baseball on a possible consolidation.

- Advertisement -

Here’s the Lookouts’ full statement regarding Friday’s article:

“The recent article regarding the list of teams slated to be contracted is largely inaccurate. There have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues. The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future. The Lookouts firmly believe that there will be Lookouts baseball in Chattanooga next season and on into the future.”