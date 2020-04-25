Hamilton County Restaurants To Reopen, Including Those Within The City Limits

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee is beginning to take steps to reopen.
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all restaurants in Hamilton County can open Monday, April 27th, with specific guidelines.
This means that even restaurants within the city limit will be able to open their doors.
The Hamilton County Health Department will open restaurants based on Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order Number 29, that was released on Friday.
HamCo Health Dept will open all HamCo restaurants including restaurants in Chattanooga (based on Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order. 29,) effective Monday, 4-27-20. All restaurants shall comply with the guidelines found in the “Tennessee Pledg: at https://t.co/LxRy93iyTg.
All restaurants must comply with the guidelines found in the Tennessee Pledge.
We’re taking a careful, measured approach to safely reopen Tennessee’s economy – starting with our restaurant and retail industries.
Starting Wednesday, April 29, retail industries in 89 of our 95 counties will have the ability to operate at 50% capacity. pic.twitter.com/ycgRUBrRQ5
