Hamilton County Restaurants To Reopen, Including Those Within The City Limits

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee is beginning to take steps to reopen.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all restaurants in Hamilton County can open Monday, April 27th, with specific guidelines.

This means that even restaurants within the city limit will be able to open their doors.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open restaurants based on Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order Number 29, that was released on Friday.

HamCo Health Dept will open all HamCo restaurants including restaurants in Chattanooga (based on Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order. 29,) effective Monday, 4-27-20. All restaurants shall comply with the guidelines found in the “Tennessee Pledg: at https://t.co/LxRy93iyTg. — Hamilton County Government (@HamCoTNGov) April 25, 2020

All restaurants must comply with the guidelines found in the Tennessee Pledge.