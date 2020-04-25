Hamilton County Restaurants To Reopen, Including Those Within The City Limits

By
Danielle Moss
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee is beginning to take steps to reopen.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all restaurants in Hamilton County can open Monday, April 27th, with specific guidelines.

This means that even restaurants within the city limit will be able to open their doors.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open restaurants based on Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order Number 29, that was released on Friday.

All restaurants must comply with the guidelines found in the Tennessee Pledge.

