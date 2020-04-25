Hamilton County Drive Thru Testing

Danielle Moss
Courtesy: Hamilton County Department of Health

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Health Department and the Tennessee National Guard also hosted a drive thru testing site today.

736 people were tested at the Riverfront Parkway location.

According to the health department, that number is more than double the number of people that they expected.

They will be back at Riverfront Parkway Sunday morning from 8:30 AM until 12:30 PM.

Anyone is welcome to get tested.

You do not need to make an appointment.

But, the Health Department suggests that making an appointment will make the testing process faster.

