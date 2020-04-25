The Family of an Inmate with Covid-19 Speaks Out

Bledsoe County, Tenn. (WDEF)- 100 percent of inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus in East Tennessee are inside the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

That’s according to the Tennessee Department of Health who is partnering with the state’s Department of Correction in the wake of the facility’s outbreak.

- Advertisement -

“We’re working closely together to try and reduce the impact on that particular facility” said Glenn Czarnecki the Southeast Regional Director for the Tennessee Dept. of Health

“When my son called me yesterday and he got his test results on Thursday and said he’s positive” said Patricia Gann.

Patricia Gann’s son Phillip Branum is an inmate at the Bledsoe Correctional facility.

Related Article: Chattanooga distillery makes hand sanitizer for those in need

She’s concern he may not be receiving enough medical attention.

“I said ‘son what are they doing? What have they given you? Well they ain’t given me nothin’ mama’” said Gann.

Branum’s sister Alise Stephens is advocating for fair treatment and distribution of resources during a pandemic, “It’s not fair that they have to wait and buy it off commissary. They shouldn’t have to buy their medication off commissary when the prison has the proper treatment.”

The family hopes Branum makes it through his sentence.

“He’ll be Out in a year if he survives this” said Gann.

The Tennessee Department of Correction tells News 12 that they are actively using extensive protocols such as immediate quarantine and enhanced sanitation in high touch and shared work space areas.

A schedule has been formed in all state prison facilities to ensure facilities are cleaned multiple times per day.

“I would like to be assured that somebody in the state is going to take care of him” said Gann.