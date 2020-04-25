Families head outside as Tennessee state parks reopen

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – At Harrison Bay State Park Friday, families found themselves taking advantage of the great outdoors.

“Getting out of the house. We’ve been cooped up for far too long,” Aaron Shipman said.

- Advertisement -

The Shipmans brought their two young kids to the park.

“We’ve been fishing, and I’ve been reading in a hammock, cuddling my little newborn,” Jackie Shipman said.

Harrison Bay State Park is one of nearly all Tennessee state parks now accessible to the public again after the Governor ordered them to close amid coronavirus concerns.

The parks reopened on Friday.

“If the numbers start going up, close them, but for now I think it’s a good idea what they’ve got in place,” Aaron said.

Charles Beene was at the park with his grandkids.

“It’s good. It’s good. I wish they’d let the campers come back,” Beene said.

Not everything has reopened.

The parks have opened with limited access.

People are able to walk down most trails and use boat ramps, but overnight facilities and campgrounds, playgrounds and other areas remain closed.

The parks are still asking people to social distance.

The CDC has recommendations to follow for visiting parks and recreational facilities:

Do-

Visit parks that are close to your home

Prepare before you visit

Stay at least 6 feet away from others (“social distancing”) and take other steps to prevent COVID-19

Play it safe around and in swimming pools. Keep space between yourself and others Don’t-

Visit parks if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19

Visit crowded parks

Use playgrounds

Use hot tubs, spas, water playgrounds, or water parks

Participate in organized activities or sports.

The parks are open during the day and close at sunset.

The parks that are still temporarily closed are Cummins Falls State Park, Seven Islands State Birding Park and Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park.