Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 24th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Drier & Comfortable Day Ahead With More Storms Tomorrow!

This Morning:More clouds and some areas of drizzle this morning with lows in the mid 50’s. A few areas of fog as well. As we go through the morning, expect decreasing clouds.

This afternoon: Gradually, we’ll see the sunshine returning with highs near 74 Today will stay dry and comfortable.

Overnight: More clouds roll in but mainly dry. Lows in the mid-50’s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds along with a few isolated late day storms may pop up and move through. They could be briefly strong. Expect highs between 68 & 72. Any showers will move off to the East tomorrow night with lows in the mid 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & quite a bit cooler. Highs around 64 in Chattanooga, and cooler in the outlying areas. Drier & cooler for early next week, and we should stay dry until Wednesday of next week.

74 & 50 are our seasonal highs and lows.

