Tide Safety Xavier McKinney Goes in Second Round to NY Giants

The New York Giants added versatility to their defense, taking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the fourth pick in the second round of the NFL draft. The pick allows new coach Joe Judge to return to his Alabama roots. He mentored under Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. McKinney led Alabama with 95 tackles. He can blitz and is willing to take on the run. After releasing veteran Antoine Bethea, the Giants had only two safeties returning who saw a lot of action last season, Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love.

