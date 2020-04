OOLTEWAH (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to River Birch Loop Road where a three year old child had been shot Thursday night. Family members transported Jermonie Vinson to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that the child was shot at the residence in the 8500 block of River Birch Loop in Ooltewah.

The incident is still under investigation.