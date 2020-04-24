Teenager charged in accidental shooting that killed 3 Year Old

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County detectives have charged a teenager with Reckless Homicide following the accidental shooting of a three year old.

The incident happened at a home on River Birch Loop Road in Ooltewah about 10:40 last night.

Authorities say Jermonie Vinson pickup up a pistol and it went off, hitting him in the chest Thursday night.

19 year old Derrick Lamont Ruffin Jr. is described as a family friend.

Detectives say he brought the pistol to the home and failed to maintain control of it.