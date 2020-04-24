Seahawks Fill Pass Rushing Need Drafting Vols Darrell Taylor

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Seahawks have addressed their biggest need entering the NFL draft by selecting Tennessee pass rusher Darrell Taylor in the second round. The Seahawks traded with the New York Jets to move up 11 spots and select Taylor. Taylor is 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds and fits the profile of the type of pass rusher Seattle wants coming off the edge. Taylor was second in the SEC last season with 8 1/2 sacks. Taylor had 19.5 sacks overall during his college career, good for 10th-most in school history. Seattle added LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis in the third round.

