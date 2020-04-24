President Trump signs tornado disaster declaration for our area

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDEF) — President Donald Trump approves a disaster declaration for Tennessee.

This comes after the deadly Easter tornadoes that left behind lots of damage in Hamilton and Bradley Counties.

- Advertisement -

Storm victims in both counties will have access to this federal funding for help with home repairs, loans for uninsured property losses, and other recovery programs.

Federal money is also available to certain government and non-profit organizations in several counties, including Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, and Marion.

Those who are eligible can start applying for assistance on Saturday.