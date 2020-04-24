NFL Draft First Round updates

UNDATED (WDEF) — It feels like years since the sports world has turned. The NFL giving fans of all sports something to look forward to as it holds its 2020 Draft live, on schedule and virtually from dozens of cities across the country.

Here’s a breakdown on who our local NFL teams picked, and where your favorite SEC playmakers landed:

- Advertisement -

At the 16th overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons go across town for cornerback AJ Terrell. The Clemson standout and Atlanta native has six career interceptions, including a 44-yard pick six to help the Tigers beat Bama in the 2018 National Championship.

With the 29th overall pick, the Tennessee Titans chose Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. The right tackle stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 350 pounds.

LSU quarterback and Heisman winner Joe Burrow highlights the three quarterbacks picked in the first round. Burrow went as the number one pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the next to get picked. Tagovailoa is headed to Miami as the Dolphins’ fifth overall pick.

The Los Angeles Chargers chose quarterback Justin Herbert at number six to fill Philip Rivers hole.

The Crimson Tide took over the wide receiving corps for the 2020 draft. In the shocker of the night, receiver Henry Ruggs III was drafted before teammate and fellow speedster Jerry Jeudy. At number 12, Ruggs became the first pick in the LAS VEGAS Raiders’ history. Jeudy was nabbed up three picks later at number 15 by the Denver Broncos.

Teams cherry picking SEC teams to build up their foundations on the front lines. The New York Giants use their number four pick to grab Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

Thomas was joined by Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Alabama tackle Jedrick Wills, chosen at seventh by the Carolina Panthers and tenth by the Cleveland Browns, respectively. Wills becomes the seventh Tide tackle to be drafted under the guidance of Coach Nick Saban.

No Tennessee players were picked in the first round of the draft.