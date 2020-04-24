Healthcare Hero’s Name: Kacey Hair

Kacey works at CHI Memorial, where she is a CNA. Kacey is 18 years old and still in High School and was supposed to graduate in May. She has worked on a medical surgery floor at CHI since February. She is a full time student and employee. She goes above and beyond. She is planning on attending UTC in the fall to major in Nursing. Kacey shows me everyday why we need more people like her in healthcare. She truly is a hero.

Submitted by: Clari Attwood