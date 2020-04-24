Hooked On Science – Capture Your Shadow

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Blank Canvas

• Glow-In-The-Dark Paint

• Bright Flashlight

• Wax Paper

• Construction Paper

• Plastic Wrap

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Paint the blank canvas with the glow-in-the-dark paint. Allow the canvas to dry.

STEP 2: Using the bright flashlight attempt to shine a beam of light through a piece of wax paper, construction paper, and plastic wrap. What happened? Which object is considered translucent, transparent, and opaque? Why? Make observations to construct an evidence-based account that objects in darkness can be seen.

STEP 3: Place your hand on the canvas, have someone turn off the lights, shine the bright flashlight over your hand, turn off the bright flashlight, remove your hand, and observe. What happened? Why? Make observations to provide evidence that energy can be transferred from place to place by light.

EXPLANATION

The glow-in-the-dark paint absorbs light and then re-emits the light over a period of time, causing the canvas to glow. Your hand stops the light from reaching the paint, therefore preventing that area from glowing, making it look as if your shadow was captured.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.