Georgia’s D’Andre Swift Headed to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions took Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round. Detroit went into the second day of the draft with eight picks remaining, giving the team assets to make moves. It made a trade with Indianapolis to acquire the 75th pick overall to take Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson. The Lions chose to stay with their first slot on Friday night and the selection of Swift suggests they may not be confident in running back Kerryon Johnson. Detroit took Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara early in the third. His brother is a defensive end for the Lions.

