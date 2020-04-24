Georgia Salon Makes COVID-19 Safety Changes Before Reopening

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF)- Many non essential businesses opened up across Georgia today.

The state began phase one of the reopening phase.

Hair salons, gyms and tattoo parlors are among the few chosen places that reopened today.

It’s no secret that Not everyone in Georgia agrees with Governor Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of protest, drivers honked their horns outside the governor’s mansion in Atlanta Friday.

But, in Fort Oglethorpe, people are trying to adapt to the new normal.

Customers inside of Man Cave Beards and Shears believe that the Governor had a very difficult decision to make.

Greg Seibenhener says, “I think you have to weigh how many lives are being destroyed by small businesses not being open, compared to how many lives you’re saving by not being shut down and I know that’s a fine line and a tough balance to find.”

Owner Amanda King began preparing her shop as soon as she got the news.

Earlier this week, Kemp released Certain guidelines that salon owners have to follow. They should be asking screening questions, limiting the number of people in their shop, maintaining social distance, using personal protective equipment like face masks and disinfecting behind every customer.

King also makes sure that there is only one customer in her shop at a time.

King says, “If I got to be in here doing everything that I can do per Kemp and the state board, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

King was elated when she got the news that she could open her doors.

She says that just being able to open her doors for one day was all the satisfaction she needs.

“If nobody else shows up for the rest of the day, it was such a blessing for me to get to come in here today and just do what I love doing, because this means the world to me and I’m not ready to just close man caves doors and just be done with it”, says King.

King wants people to know that her safety and her customers safety are her number one priority.