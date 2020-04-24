Eric Church wants people to feel safe when concerts return

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country star Eric Church doesn’t know when concerts might resume after the spread of the coronavirus, but he wants people to feel safe when they do. The country singer sent a message to fans in a new video that offers his belief in American resolve to overcome the pandemic. Church said whether it’s music or church, it’s fellowship that “makes life worth living.” But he said in his own opinion, he thinks festivals and touring might not resume normally until next year. The singer is teasing new music, including a song called “Through My Ray Bans” from a forthcoming album.

