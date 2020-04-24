Chattanooga will have a 4 phase reopening of businesses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While Governor Bill Lee laid out his business reopening plan on Friday, Chattanooga’s Mayor says he will give it more time.

Mayor Andy Berke will unveil it next week, but says it is about 98% done at this point.

It will come in 4 phases and is similar to the plan discussed by the “Big Four” cities in the state.

The Big Four group met together today and had what Mayor Berke called a “vigorous” conversation.

He plans to unveil the Chattanooga version early next week.

He is promising concrete actions for the community, including timing and phases.

But he also says they will not move from one phase to the other until the medical data supports it.

Mayor Berke says the discussion he had with County Mayor Coppinger was not antagonistic, even though they are going separate ways.

But…. “I’m distraught that members of our community are hearing mixed messages for what is going on. We want people to have clear guidance on how we can move forward. Unfortunately that’s not always possible.”

The Mayor stresses that it is not just about getting people back to work, but also making sure consumers are confident enough to go back safely.