Weather Update: Thursday Night’s Forecast – April 23rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Isolated Storms Move East Tonight, Then Drier Friday!

Isolated showers and storms will move off to the East through the night time. They will diminish after midnight with lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

Drier for Friday with some lingering clouds, giving way to some sunshine later in the day. Highs will settle into the low to mid 70’s. Fair to partly cloudy Friday night with late clouds moving in with lows in the low 50’s.

Scattered showers and a few storms will move through Saturday with highs in the low 70’s. Breezy, cooler, and drier for Sunday with some leftover clouds. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 60’s.

Dry and pleasant for Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and storms moving back in for next Wednesday.

75 & 50 are our seasonal highs and lows.

