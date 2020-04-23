Trump’s criticism adds to tough choices in Georgia reopening

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s blunt disapproval of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to let some businesses reopen is only making decisions tougher for many owners, workers and customers.

Hair stylist Shannon Stafford says she’s having second thoughts about reopening her Savannah salon Friday.

- Advertisement -

Georgia coronavirus cases have risen past 21,000, with deaths hitting 847 on Thursday.

Unemployment claims for another 244,000 Georgia workers were processed last week.

Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Doug Collins is criticizing Kemp, saying the fellow Republican has “caused a lot of confusion.”

Collins rival and Kemp-appointed U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is saying she wants to support both Trump and Kemp.