Tennessee’s First Lady volunteers with Ooltewah storm recovery

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Auburn Hills resident got some special help today after her house was destroyed in Easter’s storms.

Tennessee’s First Lady Maria Lee helped Samaritans Purse clear trees and salvage personal items from Evelyn Leamon’s home. Local state representatives also came to help cut a part trees and sift through rubble. The First Lady says seeing the destruction first hand has been eye opening.

- Advertisement -

“With all that’s going on, coming out and helping those that have been affected by the tornado is just one of the things I want to be doing, and letting the people know here that they’re not forgotten and that they’re seen and we’re here to help,” First Lady Maria Hill said.

The crew worked several hours helping Leamon begin to recover.