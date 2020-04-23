Tennessee Unemployment Claims Jump Another 68 Thousand

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of April 18 in Tennessee saw another increase with 68,968 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This number is not as much as the previous week which saw 74,772 new claims.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 10,188 new claims; slightly down from 10,442 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 29,065 new claims. The total number of Tennesseans that have claimed unemployment since March 14 is 392,468.
More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|April 4, 2020
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|12,361
|Northwest Tennessee
|2,966
|Southwest Tennessee
|2,835
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|29,065
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|6,656
|Upper Cumberland
|3,397
|Southeast Tennessee
|10,188
|East Tennessee
|17,222
|Northeast Tennessee
|5,085
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|33
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|416
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|28