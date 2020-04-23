Tennessee Unemployment Claims Jump Another 68 Thousand

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of April 18 in Tennessee saw another increase with 68,968 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This number is not as much as the previous week which saw 74,772 new claims.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 10,188 new claims; slightly down from 10,442 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 29,065 new claims. The total number of Tennesseans that have claimed unemployment since March 14 is 392,468.

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed March 14, 2020 2,702 March 21, 2020 39,096 March 28, 2020 94,492 April 4, 2020 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 April 18, 2020 68,968

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 12,361 Northwest Tennessee 2,966 Southwest Tennessee 2,835 Northern Middle Tennessee 29,065 Southern Middle Tennessee 6,656 Upper Cumberland 3,397 Southeast Tennessee 10,188 East Tennessee 17,222 Northeast Tennessee 5,085 West TN Mobile American Job Center 33 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 416 East TN Mobile America Job Center 28