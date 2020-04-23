Tennessee Unemployment Claims Jump Another 68 Thousand

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of April 18 in Tennessee saw another increase with 68,968 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. This number is not as much as the previous week which saw 74,772 new claims.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 10,188 new claims; slightly down from 10,442 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 29,065 new claims. The total number of Tennesseans that have claimed unemployment since March 14 is 392,468.

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed
March 14, 2020 2,702
March 21, 2020 39,096
March 28, 2020 94,492
April 4, 2020 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772
April 18, 2020 68,968

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 12,361
Northwest Tennessee 2,966
Southwest Tennessee 2,835
Northern Middle Tennessee 29,065
Southern Middle Tennessee 6,656
Upper Cumberland 3,397
Southeast Tennessee 10,188
East Tennessee 17,222
Northeast Tennessee 5,085
West TN Mobile American Job Center 33
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 416
East TN Mobile America Job Center 28

