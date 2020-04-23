Police arrest second supsect in Pinewood Avenue shootings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local authorities arrested a second suspect in connection with the Brainerd shootings two weeks ago.

Chattanooga Police with the CPD Gang Unit, Hamilton County Fugitive Unit, ATF and U.S. Marshals took 20 year old Rodrell Daniel into custody today.

They arrested Gravion Sublett on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, April 7th, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Pinewood Avenue, just off Wilcox Boulevard.

They learned a second shooting victim was already at the hospital with serious wounds.

Daniel faces charges of Attempted First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Posession of a Firearm and Felony Reckless Endangerment.