North Carolina Governor extends Shelter at Home order another week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WDEF) — North Carolina’s stay at home order has been extended.

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that it will continue until May 8.

He says he’s developed a three-stage plan to reopen that moves forward in stimulating the economy and protecting residents’ health.

In the first phase, Governor Cooper says even with the order still in place, residents will now be able to shop at clothing or sporting goods stores, book shops, and other retailers.

Parks can re-open, as long they limit mass gatherings to 10 people or less.

For phase two a couple of weeks later, the governor says if the state continues to hit its marks, the stay at home order will be lifted, but vulnerable populations will still be encouraged to stay at home.

Churches, restaurants, bars, and other businesses can open as long as they operate at reduced capacity.

For phase three, Cooper says if the state continues to hit its marks four to six weeks later, capacity at bars, restaurants and churches will increase. Guidance impacting vulnerable populations will loosen.

Governor Cooper says in all phases, strict rules will still apply to nursing homes and congregate living facilities.

He says if coronavirus cases start to spike, the state will move back to a previous phase to protect the public’s health.

Officials will continue to monitor data with business leaders when making any decisions.

