Morning Pointe Senior Care Facilities work to recover after Easter Sunday Tornadoes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – On the night of April 12th the tornadoes that stormed through our area, left 130 senior care residents in Chattanooga displaced.

Morning Pointe and the Lantern at Morning Pointe – two senior care facilities – say that all residents have now been placed at alternative locations.

Although their priority is on the residents, the senior care facilities have been accepting donations to help not only them, but also for the members of their staff that were affected by the storms.

“We will have staff come in that lost their homes or were affected by the tornado and they can come in and get anything they need. Then, we will turn our focus on our residents and their family members. Anybody that is a staff or a resident can come in and get what they need,” says Audra Hopkins, Executive Director of Morning Pointe Foundation.

Executive Director of the Morning Pointe Foundation says all the donations will be either delivered or picked up.

The donation drop-off location is at Heritage Funeral Home in East Brainerd, who says they just couldn’t sit back. They wanted to find a way to help.

“We knew we needed to do something for these folks. This is the very least we could do to help facilitate. We needed to help something for these folks. This helps them get back on their feet for when the facilities are rebuilt,” says Curtis Ottinger, Managing Partner for Heritage East Brainerd Chapel.

The donations are loaded onto a trailer and taken to a local church to be sorted.

Morning Pointe officials say a lot has been thrown at them this year with the pandemic and the tornado, but they will continue to put their residents first.

“It will be really nice to get back to what we know. I’m amazed at the Morning Pointe staff for how we have reacted to not only COVID-19 but also the tornado. So, we are anxious to get back to our normal but right now this is our new normal and taking care of the residents comes first,” says Hopkins.

The last day for donations will be Friday the 24th until 6 o’clock in the afternoon.