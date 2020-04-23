Mocs Sign James Madison Sharp Shooter Darius Banks

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced his first outside student-athlete to the 2020-21 roster Wednesday morning. Three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signed for his senior season in the Scenic City.

“He’s experienced,” Coach Lamont Paris started. “He’s produced in games including early in his career. He’s comfortable playing a key role. Strong frame, physical player…can play multiple positions on both ends of floor which I like a lot.”

Banks started 89 of his 93 games at JMU. The 6-5 scored his 1,000th-point this past campaign amidst a 13-point performance at home in CAA play against UNCW. He completed the campaign averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest and ended his Dukes career posting 11.5 points and 4.7 boards per game shooting 41.3 percent overall and 35.3 percent from 3pt range.

“The coaching staff made me like they valued me and my mom too through this process,” Banks shared. “I liked their plan on how they would use me to help the team both in what they said, and what they showed me.”

His top numbers came during his sophomore season in 2018-19. Banks registered 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per outing setting the JMU record for 3-point accuracy making 49.3 percent (37-75) beyond the arc. He topped 300 points and 900 minutes in all three seasons with the Duke.