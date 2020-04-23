Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic says he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump has touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19. Immunologist Rick Bright says he was removed from his job and reassigned to a lesser role. Bright said that science -not politics or cronyism- has to lead the way in the pandemic. The Health and Human Services Department confirmed in a statement late Wednesday that Bright is no longer at the research agency he headed but didn’t comment on his allegations of political interference.
