COVID-19 Testing Changes at Riverfront Parkway

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Press Release) – The Hamilton County Health Department is changing the way they operate the Riverfront Parkway COVID-19 testing site to make it more accessible to anyone seeking testing. The new changes are that no appointment is necessary and there will be an option for walk-up service. The drive-through option will still be available and making an appointment through the Health Department will make the testing process faster for the client. The Riverfront Parkway testing site will operate the next two weekends, April 25-26 and May 2-3.

“These changes to the way we will operate our Riverfront Parkway site are making COVID-19 testing as simple and as accessible as possible to our residents, especially for those close by in the walkable communities that do not have transportation,” says Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We positioned this site to be able to offer testing in these communities.”

The existing Bonnyshire COVID-19 testing site will continue to operate Monday-Friday, 9AM-12PM, by appointment only, and as a drive-through only.

To make an appointment at either site, call the Health Department at 209-8393. No physician referral is needed and one does not need to be symptomatic for testing. The cost is free.