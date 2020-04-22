Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 22nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Looking Good Again Today, Then Some Mid-Week Changes!



Lots of sunshine and very nice again for this Wednesday Morning. Not as breezy, with highs nearing 70. Clouds will thicken through the afternoon & evening, leading to showers and a few storms.

Overnight Tonight: The clouds, rain, and thunderstorm activity will continue. Lows will drop in to the mid 50’s. The rain will continue through the early morning hours of Thursday. Highs tomorrow again near 70.

Thursday: More scattered showers and a possible storm moving through. The heaviest of the rain likely will happen before 10am. Also, a few late afternoon showers possible and highs again near 70.

Friday: More sunshine and drier Friday with highs near 75. Some showers will pass through Saturday, then drier, breezy, and cooler for Sunday.

74 & 50 are our seasonal highs and lows.

