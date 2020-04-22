Volkswagen resuming production May 3rd

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen Chattanooga will resume production on Sunday, May 3rd, in line with the Governor’s phased reopening in Tennessee.

Production has been idle at the Chattanooga plant now for six weeks.

But some workers have been busy.

“We’ve dedicated the past several weeks to implementing stringent health and safety measures,” said Tom du Plessis, president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga.

Volkswagen management says they will resume operations in phases to include the new safety procedures.

They will gradually increase production over several weeks.

The company will start with a five-day, eight hour week and the shifts will be staggered.

There are 90 new safety procedures.

They include providing masks and gloves, temperatures checks at the entrance, six foot barricades, no shuttles, packed lunches instead of the cafeteria and more frequent wipe-downs of machinery and door handles.