Times & places for this weekend’s drive thru testing in Southeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee has been more aggressive than neighboring states about Covid-19 testing.

And that continues with another weekend of drive thru testing across the state.

This weekend, the National Guard testing comes to Bledsoe County and Hamilton County.

Nurses and medics will collect nasal swabs from you. You’ll get the results within 72 hours after the test gets to a lab.

The testing is free, and open to anyone who wants one.

Here are the times and places for this weekend’s drive throughs.

Saturday, April 25

Bledsoe County Bledsoe County High School 877 Main Street, Pikeville 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hamilton County Opus Inspections Emissions Testing 1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 26