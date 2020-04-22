Tennessee concedes to release more nursing home information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have finally released more detailed information surrounding confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths in its long-term care facilities.

Open government advocates, Democratic lawmakers and others urged for its release. According to the state’s report Wednesday, 37 deaths have occurred in the state’s long-term care facilities and at least 375 cases have been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

The state’s Department of Health had previously held off disclosing such information, saying that the state needed to protect “patient privacy.”

Officials eventually reversed course, conceding that the information was valuable to the public.

The process played out similarly to other coronavirus data the state withheld and ultimately released.

__________

As of 2:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday April 22, there are 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed fatalities among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities in Tennessee. A breakdown of cases and fatalities per facility can be found below: