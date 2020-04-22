Tennessee concedes to release more nursing home information

By
Collins Parker
-
0
from WTVF TV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have finally released more detailed information surrounding confirmed cases and COVID-19 related deaths in its long-term care facilities.

Open government advocates, Democratic lawmakers and others urged for its release. According to the state’s report Wednesday, 37 deaths have occurred in the state’s long-term care facilities and at least 375 cases have been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

The state’s Department of Health had previously held off disclosing such information, saying that the state needed to protect “patient privacy.”

Officials eventually reversed course, conceding that the information was valuable to the public.

The process played out similarly to other coronavirus data the state withheld and ultimately released.

__________

As of 2:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday April 22, there are 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed fatalities among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities in Tennessee. A breakdown of cases and fatalities per facility can be found below:

Facility Name Facility City Facility County Number of Confirmed Cases Number of Deaths
Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Bells Crockett 6 0
AHC Cumberland Nashville Davidson 4 0
Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux Nashville Davidson 25 0
Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC Nashville Davidson 6 0
Williamsburg Villas Knoxville Knox 4 1
The White House Assisted Living Lafayette Macon 5 2
AHC Forest Cove Jackson Madison 3 0
Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County Cookeville Putnam 51 3
Boulevard Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Murfreesboro Rutherford 4 0
Carriage Court of Memphis Memphis Shelby 8 4
Christian Care of Memphis Memphis Shelby 14 0
Grace Healthcare of Cordova Cordova Shelby 3 0
Heritage at Irene Woods Memphis Shelby 11 0
Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center Memphis Shelby 32 0
The King’s Daughters and Sons Home Bartlett Shelby 7 1
The Village at Germantown Memphis Shelby 7 4
Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC Gallatin Sumner 161 19
NHC Place Sumner Gallatin Sumner 3 1
NHC HealthCare Franklin Franklin Williamson 14 2
Fountains of Franklin Franklin Williamson 2 0
NHC Place at Cool Springs Franklin Williamson 2 0
Elmcroft of Lebanon Lebanon Wilson 3 0
Total     375 37

You Might Also Like