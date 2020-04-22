Seven Hamilton County towns plan May 1st reopening

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County announces plans to reopen for business on May 1st in line with Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines.

We’ll hear more about those guidelines on Friday.

The Coalition represents Collegedale, East Ridge, Lakesite, Lookout Mountain, Red Bank, Ridgeside and Soddy-Daisy.

“While the Coalition intends to follow the guidelines, steps taken to open the cities may vary depending on the plan’s details.”

So far, only Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke has said he doesn’t plan on lifting the restrictions on May 1st.

Signal Mountain leaders will wait until their council meeting on Monday to make a decision.

Hamilton is one of six counties in Tennessee exempt from the Governor’s order.

But his administration is working with local officials to work out their own plans based on the unique needs of the state’s largest cities.