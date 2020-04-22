Ribbons of Hope campaign honors Covid-19 crisis workers

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Youth and Family Development center has started a Ribbons of Hope Campaign.

It’s to show respect and support for service providers in the community during this COVID-19 crisis.

Families are asked to put up red or blue ribbons in honor of our healthcare, emergency and essential workers who are working during this pandemic.

The staff says this is just another way to spread hope and joy for those on the frontlines.

Youth Coordinator Kinnawa Kaitibi says “We wanted to do something positive, we wanted to have a positive outlook on the situation and also give people hope , and let people know that are out risking their lives you know that we appreciate them”

YFD is asking those who wish to participate to place ribbons or your trees, mailbox or front doors.

That’s so workers can see them as they pass by.