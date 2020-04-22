Red Bank Basketball Coach Bailey McGinnis Steps Down

After six seasons as the Red Bank girls head basketball coach, Bailey McGinnis is stepping down. McGinnis led the Lions to one of their best seasons ever last year.

They went 28-5 and made sub-state for the first time in 25 years. However, McGinnis felt it was time to resign because she has a young daughter.

Said McGinnis:”This quarantine situation has kind of opened my eyes I guess to how much time I’m missing. I’ve got a three-year-old little girl. It’s just. I can’t get that time back. It wasn’t an easy decision. Like I said it’s a weird feeling not to have basketball coach attached to my name, but I’m looking forward to the break.”