President Trump disagrees with opening Georgia early

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump said he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen in the coming days.

Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he had spoken with Kemp over the phone.

“At the same time he must do what he thinks is right,” Trump said of the Republican governor.

