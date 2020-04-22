President Trump disagrees with opening Georgia early

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump said he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen in the coming days.
Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, Trump said he had spoken with Kemp over the phone.
“At the same time he must do what he thinks is right,” Trump said of the Republican governor.
_____
Georgia reopening faces testing and contact tracing hurdles
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to begin cracking open the Georgia economy faces two major hurdles. The state is struggling to increase testing for new coronavirus infections and scrambling to increase tracking of those in contact with infected people. Without those capabilities, Georgia risks a quick rebound of COVID-19 as Kemp allows some businesses to reopen in the coming days. The Republican governor’s decision has been questioned because the state has yet to show continuing progress in those areas, and it could be difficult to catch up. Officials say there have been nearly 21,000 infections in the state and at least 836 coronavirus-related deaths as of Wednesday.