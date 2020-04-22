Pandemic and chill: Netflix adds a cool 16M subscribers

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world’s most essential services in times of isolation or crisis. Netflix more than doubled the quarterly growth it predicted in January, well before the COVID-19 outbreak began to shut down many major economies. It was the biggest three-month gain in the 13-year history of Netflix’s streaming service. The quarter spanned the beginning of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and around the world. The numbers suggest that video streaming may thrive even as the U.S. economy sinks into recession.

