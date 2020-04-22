Owner of Cleveland Candy Shop gets a sweet surprise

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – A Cleveland Small Business Owner lost her home to the Tornadoes on Easter Sunday.

Owner Tina Hysni of Tina’s Tummy Yummys received a sweet surprise at her candy shop Wednesday afternoon.

Community members and loved ones collected monetary donations secretly and bought a storage container for Hysni.

Friends who helped purchase the container say Tina is the most selfless person they know and it was time to do something to help her.

The storage container will be used to house some of her belongings from her damaged home and then will be used for her business..

Hysni lost her home to the tornadoes but with the help of friends, has managed to keep her chocolate business open.

She says without the support of the community she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“I’m so overwhelmed and so blessed. To know my kids are okay. Everyone has come to help support me and today they brought that storage shed. I just feel so humbled and I cannot say thank you enough,” says Tina Hysni, Owner of Tina’s Tummy Yummys.

Tina’s Tummy Yummys is open Tuesday through Saturday and is located on South Lee Highway across from Bradley Central High School in Cleveland.