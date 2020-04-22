Mom to Mom – Does the ezEgg As Seen On TV Really Work?

Have you ever seen those As Seen on TV products and ever wondered to yourself, “Do those actually work?” Well, we’re actually going to put some kitchen ones to the test.

So we’re going to test the ezEgg. This thing says that it’s actually going to peel your eggs for you. We’re about to find out if that’s true or not. It says to pour water to the fill line. Then it says to add three eggs, hard-boiled eggs at that, so we’re going to drop these in here. Now it says to shake for 10 seconds. Let’s give it a try. I don’t see anything peeling. Let’s try this again. According to the box, it should have peeled the eggs, but as you can see, it looks like it broke the egg for me.

- Advertisement -

Take two on the ezEgg. So, we filled it up to the waterline. We’re dropping these in here. We stick our lid on and shake for 10 seconds. It says you’re supposed to shake them, and it will peel the eggshell off. However, the eggshells are still on. I’m going to say this one’s a bust. I gave this a big thumbs down. It didn’t peel my eggs like I wanted it to. If you happen to have some As Seen on TV products, we would love to hear about them and give them a try.

Be sure to check out our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.