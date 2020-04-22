Former Braves Tom Glavine and Ryan Klesko Look Forward to Re-Airing of ’95 World Series

ATLANTA (AP) – Tom Glavine and Ryan Klesko still have fond memories of the Atlanta Braves’ only World Series title. They look forward to reliving them next week, when regional network Fox Sports Southeast will air the 1995 series in its entirety over six straight nights. Game one will be televised on April 27th with game six airing on May 2nd. Glavine won two games against the Cleveland Indians to claim the MVP award. In Game 6, he pitched one-hit ball over eight innings to lead the Braves to a 1-0 victory in the clincher. Klesko is remembered as the first player in baseball history to homer in three straight World Series road games.

