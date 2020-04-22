EPB reports full power restoration after Easter tornadoes

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — As of this Wednesday morning, EPB is reporting full power restoration for the 60,000 customers affected by the Easter tornadoes.

The lines have been repaired, and electricity is now running to affected residences. However, EPB’s smart grid was damaged in the storm, as well — causing some single houses with outages to go unnoticed.

EPB is asking anyone who’s still experiencing an outage to call them at (423) 648-1372.

Now that the power infrastructure is back online, crews can begin work on restoring EPB’s fiber optic network, which includes internet and cable. Hundreds of additional fiber installers are working with EPB to help repair those services.

“The first thing we had to do was get all the power lines back up, the power poles back up, all of that equipment going, and then when a crew would leave an electricity line area, then a fiber crew would come behind them,” EPB Spokeswoman Scottie Summerlin said. “We know that’s frustrating, but we have to have the infrastructure to put the fiber up on the poles.”

EPB expects to have fiber restored to most customers by Friday, April 24. However, work will likely continue through the weekend.

If you’re in need of connectivity immediately, EPB has set up mobile hotspots in 25 different locations around Hamilton County. You can find a map to those here.

EPB is also urging people to stay out of affected areas, especially around Standifer Gap and Jenkins roads. Most narrow neighborhood roads are difficult to pass with work trucks when lots of civilian vehicles are around. If you’re looking to volunteer, please do so with an organization rather than by yourself.

If you have any questions about your power or fiber optic services provided by EPB, you can call customer service at (423) 648-1372. Representatives are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to make sure all customers are taken care of.